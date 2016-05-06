BDO declines to replace PwC at Brazil's Oi restructuring case
SAO PAULO, April 7 Accounting firm BDO declined to replace PriceWaterhouseCoopers in the in-court restructuring of Brazilian carrier Oi SA, BDO said in a statement on Friday.
May 6 Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp
* Cognizant announces first quarter 2016 results
* Sees Q2 2016 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.80 to $0.82
* Sees FY 2016 non-GAAP earnings per share $3.32 to $3.44
* Q1 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.80
* Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.72
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.79 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees Q2 2016 revenue $3.34 billion to $3.4 billion
* Sees FY 2016 revenue $13.65 billion to $14 billion
* Q1 revenue $3.2 billion versus I/B/E/S view $3.23 billion
* Sees FY 2016 revenue up about 10 to 13 percent
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $3.39, revenue view $13.90 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.84, revenue view $3.41 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Says re-affirms full year EPS guidance Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
SAO PAULO, April 7 Accounting firm BDO declined to replace PriceWaterhouseCoopers in the in-court restructuring of Brazilian carrier Oi SA, BDO said in a statement on Friday.
* Ashe Capital Management reports 10.15 pct passive stake in Appfolio Inc as of March 31 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2o7dSdz) Further company coverage: