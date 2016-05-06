May 6 Immunocellular Therapeutics

* Receives regulatory approval in Canada, the UK and the Netherlands to initiate ICT-107 Phase 3 trial in newly diagnosed glioblastoma

* First clinical supplies could be manufactured for qualifying patients in Canada and Europe in Q3 of 2016

Currently expects approval of clinical trial applications in six other European countries in June 2016