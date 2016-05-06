BDO declines to replace PwC at Brazil's Oi restructuring case
SAO PAULO, April 7 Accounting firm BDO declined to replace PriceWaterhouseCoopers in the in-court restructuring of Brazilian carrier Oi SA, BDO said in a statement on Friday.
May 6 Immunocellular Therapeutics
* Receives regulatory approval in Canada, the UK and the Netherlands to initiate ICT-107 Phase 3 trial in newly diagnosed glioblastoma
* First clinical supplies could be manufactured for qualifying patients in Canada and Europe in Q3 of 2016
* Currently expects approval of clinical trial applications in six other European countries in June 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* Ashe Capital Management reports 10.15 pct passive stake in Appfolio Inc as of March 31 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2o7dSdz) Further company coverage: