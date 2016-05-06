BDO declines to replace PwC at Brazil's Oi restructuring case
SAO PAULO, April 7 Accounting firm BDO declined to replace PriceWaterhouseCoopers in the in-court restructuring of Brazilian carrier Oi SA, BDO said in a statement on Friday.
May 6 Global Net Lease Inc
* Global net lease announces operating results for first quarter 2016
* Q1 adjusted FFO per share $0.19
* Sees FY 2016 adjusted FFO per share $0.78 to $0.83
* Q1 FFO per share $0.18
* Reiterating 2016 affo per share guidance of $0.78 - $0.83
* Qtrly net operating income ("NOI") of $49.3 million
* Qtrly nareit defined funds from operations ("FFO") of $30.0 million , or $0.18 per share
* Ashe Capital Management reports 10.15 pct passive stake in Appfolio Inc as of March 31 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2o7dSdz) Further company coverage: