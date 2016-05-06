BDO declines to replace PwC at Brazil's Oi restructuring case
SAO PAULO, April 7 Accounting firm BDO declined to replace PriceWaterhouseCoopers in the in-court restructuring of Brazilian carrier Oi SA, BDO said in a statement on Friday.
May 6 Hms Holdings Corp
* Hms holdings corp. Reports first quarter 2016 results
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.14
* Q1 gaap earnings per share $0.05
* Q1 revenue $119.8 million versus i/b/e/s view $114.9 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.12 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Continue to expect operating costs for full year to be flat with prior year
* Q1 total revenue was higher than co's expectation due to a few one-time projects in commercial health plan business completed during quarter
* Q1 total revenue also helped by finalization of more medicare rac audits than anticipated Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Ashe Capital Management reports 10.15 pct passive stake in Appfolio Inc as of March 31 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2o7dSdz) Further company coverage: