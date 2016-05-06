BDO declines to replace PwC at Brazil's Oi restructuring case
SAO PAULO, April 7 Accounting firm BDO declined to replace PriceWaterhouseCoopers in the in-court restructuring of Brazilian carrier Oi SA, BDO said in a statement on Friday.
May 6 Willis Towers Watson Plc
* Willis towers watson reports first quarter earnings
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $3.41
* Q1 earnings per share $1.75
* Q1 revenue $2.2 billion
* Q1 earnings per share view $2.85 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees fy 2016 adjusted earnings per share $7.70 to $7.95
* Says continues to expect low-double digit constant currency revenue growth in fy Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Ashe Capital Management reports 10.15 pct passive stake in Appfolio Inc as of March 31 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2o7dSdz) Further company coverage: