BDO declines to replace PwC at Brazil's Oi restructuring case
SAO PAULO, April 7 Accounting firm BDO declined to replace PriceWaterhouseCoopers in the in-court restructuring of Brazilian carrier Oi SA, BDO said in a statement on Friday.
May 6 Buckeye Partners Lp
* Buckeye partners, l.p. Reports first quarter 2016 financial results
* Q1 earnings per share $1.01 from continuing operations
* Q1 earnings per share view $1.04 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly total revenue $780.6 million versus $1.09 billion last year
* Expect to grow our quarterly distribution at a rate of $0.0125 per lp unit through remainder of 2016
* Q1 revenue view $1.00 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Ashe Capital Management reports 10.15 pct passive stake in Appfolio Inc as of March 31 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2o7dSdz) Further company coverage: