May 6 Buckeye Partners Lp

* Buckeye partners, l.p. Reports first quarter 2016 financial results

* Q1 earnings per share $1.01 from continuing operations

* Q1 earnings per share view $1.04 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly total revenue $780.6 million versus $1.09 billion last year

* Expect to grow our quarterly distribution at a rate of $0.0125 per lp unit through remainder of 2016

* Q1 revenue view $1.00 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S