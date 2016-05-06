BDO declines to replace PwC at Brazil's Oi restructuring case
SAO PAULO, April 7 Accounting firm BDO declined to replace PriceWaterhouseCoopers in the in-court restructuring of Brazilian carrier Oi SA, BDO said in a statement on Friday.
May 6 Goldfield Corp :
* Goldfield announces strong first quarter results
* Q1 earnings per share $0.17
* Q1 revenue rose 17.1 percent to $35.8 million
* As of mar 31, 2016, revenue from project-specific firm contracts expected to be realized within 12 months increased to $36.6 million from $31.7 million
* Says total backlog was $160.7 million as of march 31, 2016, compared to $249.6 million as of march 31, 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
Ashe Capital Management reports 10.15 pct passive stake in Appfolio Inc as of March 31