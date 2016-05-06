BDO declines to replace PwC at Brazil's Oi restructuring case
SAO PAULO, April 7 Accounting firm BDO declined to replace PriceWaterhouseCoopers in the in-court restructuring of Brazilian carrier Oi SA, BDO said in a statement on Friday.
May 6 Brookfield Property Partners LP :
* Brookfield Property Partners reports first quarter 2016 results
* Qtrly company FFO per unit $0.31
* Qtrly net income attributable to unitholders per unit $0.35
* Q1 FFO per share view $0.32 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly NOI $636 million versus $547 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Ashe Capital Management reports 10.15 pct passive stake in Appfolio Inc as of March 31 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2o7dSdz) Further company coverage: