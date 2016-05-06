UPDATE 3-Germany's Fresenius in talks to buy generic drugmaker Akorn
April 7 German healthcare group Fresenius SE & Co KGaA said on Friday that it was in talks with the generic drugmaker Akorn Inc for a potential takeover.
May 6 Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust
* Melcor REIT announces first quarter 2016 results
* Q1 FFO per share view C$0.25 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly adjusted funds from operations (AFFO) grew 6% to $5.48 million or $0.21 per unit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)
BUENOS AIRES, April 7 A general strike in Argentina on Thursday that brought transportation to a standstill cost the flagship carrier Aerolineas Argentinas around 120 million pesos ($7.83 million), the company's chief executive, Mario Dell'Acqua, said on Friday.