BDO declines to replace PwC at Brazil's Oi restructuring case
SAO PAULO, April 7 Accounting firm BDO declined to replace PriceWaterhouseCoopers in the in-court restructuring of Brazilian carrier Oi SA, BDO said in a statement on Friday.
May 6 Gogo Inc
* Gogo announces first quarter 2016 financial results
* Q1 revenue $142 million versus i/b/e/s view $137.6 million
* Based on airline demand, we are accelerating 2ku deployment and expect to exceed our 2016 target of 75 installs
* Qtrly net loss attributable to common stock per share $0.31
* For full year ending december 31, 2016 , our guidance remains unchanged
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.41 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
SAO PAULO, April 7 Accounting firm BDO declined to replace PriceWaterhouseCoopers in the in-court restructuring of Brazilian carrier Oi SA, BDO said in a statement on Friday.
* Ashe Capital Management reports 10.15 pct passive stake in Appfolio Inc as of March 31 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2o7dSdz) Further company coverage: