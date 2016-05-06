BDO declines to replace PwC at Brazil's Oi restructuring case
SAO PAULO, April 7 Accounting firm BDO declined to replace PriceWaterhouseCoopers in the in-court restructuring of Brazilian carrier Oi SA, BDO said in a statement on Friday.
May 6 Supremex Inc
* Supremex announces strong q1 2016 results and declares regular quarterly dividend
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share c$0.11
* Supremex inc qtrly earnings per share $0.11
* Q1 revenues increased by 18.9% year-over-year, reaching $41.3 million
* Approved a quarterly dividend payment of $0.055 per share, equivalent to last quarter and up 10% year-over-year
* Ashe Capital Management reports 10.15 pct passive stake in Appfolio Inc as of March 31