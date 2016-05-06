May 6 Supremex Inc

* Supremex announces strong q1 2016 results and declares regular quarterly dividend

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share c$0.11

* Q1 revenues increased by 18.9% year-over-year, reaching $41.3 million

* Approved a quarterly dividend payment of $0.055 per share, equivalent to last quarter and up 10% year-over-year