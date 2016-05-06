BDO declines to replace PwC at Brazil's Oi restructuring case
SAO PAULO, April 7 Accounting firm BDO declined to replace PriceWaterhouseCoopers in the in-court restructuring of Brazilian carrier Oi SA, BDO said in a statement on Friday.
May 6 Second Cup Ltd
* The second cup ltd. Reports results for the first quarter 2016 and surpasses 200,000 rewards members
* "company is aggressively working to reduce number of corporate stores"
* Q1 same store sales fell 1.1 percent
* Qtrly loss of $0.05 per share
* Qtrly total revenue $7.4 million versus $9 million
* Ashe Capital Management reports 10.15 pct passive stake in Appfolio Inc as of March 31