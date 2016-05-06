BDO declines to replace PwC at Brazil's Oi restructuring case
SAO PAULO, April 7 Accounting firm BDO declined to replace PriceWaterhouseCoopers in the in-court restructuring of Brazilian carrier Oi SA, BDO said in a statement on Friday.
May 6 Avalanche Biotechnologies Inc
* Avalanche Biotechnologies, Inc. Reports first quarter 2016 financial results
* Q1 loss per share $0.57
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.39 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Avalanche Biotechnologies qtrly revenues , consisting of revenue from collaborative research, were $0.3 million compared to $0.2 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* Ashe Capital Management reports 10.15 pct passive stake in Appfolio Inc as of March 31 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2o7dSdz) Further company coverage: