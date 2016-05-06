May 6 Cytomx Therapeutics

* CytomX announces first quarter 2016 financial results

* CytomX Therapeutics Inc says has updated its financial guidance and expects net cash utilization of $20.0 to $25.0 million in 2016

* Maintaining its guidance that its existing capital resources will be sufficient to fund its anticipated operations through 2018