BDO declines to replace PwC at Brazil's Oi restructuring case
SAO PAULO, April 7 Accounting firm BDO declined to replace PriceWaterhouseCoopers in the in-court restructuring of Brazilian carrier Oi SA, BDO said in a statement on Friday.
May 6 Media General Inc
* Media General Inc announces first quarter 2016 results
* Q1 loss per share $0.20
* Q1 revenue rose 16 percent to $343 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.04 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees Q2 2016 revenue up 13 to 17 percent
* Sees Q2 total net revenues $361 million to $375 million
* Q2 revenue view $368.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees Q2 adjusted EBITDA $102 million to $111 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* Ashe Capital Management reports 10.15 pct passive stake in Appfolio Inc as of March 31 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2o7dSdz) Further company coverage: