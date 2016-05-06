BDO declines to replace PwC at Brazil's Oi restructuring case
SAO PAULO, April 7 Accounting firm BDO declined to replace PriceWaterhouseCoopers in the in-court restructuring of Brazilian carrier Oi SA, BDO said in a statement on Friday.
May 6 Integrated Asset Management Corp
* Integrated Asset Management Corp announces results for the second quarter of fiscal 2016
* Qtrly total revenues $2.7 million versus $4 million
* Qtrly loss per share $0.01 from continuing operations
* Ashe Capital Management reports 10.15 pct passive stake in Appfolio Inc as of March 31 - SEC filing