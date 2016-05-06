May 6 Gibraltar Industries Inc

* Quarter 2016 financial results

* Sees FY 2016 adjusted earnings per share $1.30 to $1.40

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.24

* Q1 sales $233.7 million versus I/B/E/S view $226.4 million

* Sees Q2 2016 adjusted earnings per share $0.36 to $0.41

* Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.20 including items

* Sees FY 2016 revenue $1.04 billion to $1.06 billion

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.12 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2016 earnings per share view $1.33, revenue view $1.07 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.37, revenue view $270.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* For Q2 of 2016, revenues are expected to increase 7 to 8 percent