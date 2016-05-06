May 6 Bel Fuse Inc

* Bel reports first quarter 2016 results

* Q1 sales fell 14.7 percent to $121.2 million

* Says gaap eps was a loss of $(8.15) per class a share and $(8.55) per class b share in q1 of 2016