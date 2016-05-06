BRIEF-Ashe Capital reports 10.15 pct passive stake in Appfolio
* Ashe Capital Management reports 10.15 pct passive stake in Appfolio Inc as of March 31 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2o7dSdz) Further company coverage:
May 6 Bel Fuse Inc
* Bel reports first quarter 2016 results
* Q1 sales fell 14.7 percent to $121.2 million
* Says gaap eps was a loss of $(8.15) per class a share and $(8.55) per class b share in q1 of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Ashe Capital Management reports 10.15 pct passive stake in Appfolio Inc as of March 31 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2o7dSdz) Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO, April 7 Brazil's securities watchdog CVM revoked on Friday the suspension of airline Azul SA's initial public offering (IPO), according to a statement.