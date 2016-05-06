BRIEF-Ashe Capital reports 10.15 pct passive stake in Appfolio
* Ashe Capital Management reports 10.15 pct passive stake in Appfolio Inc as of March 31 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2o7dSdz) Further company coverage:
May 6 Scripps
* Reports First-Quarter 2016 results
* Q1 earnings per share $0.06 from continuing operations
* Q1 revenue $209 million versus i/b/e/s view $207 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.00 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees q2 television revenue up 15-18 percent
* For full year, now expect digital division revenue to be up in mid 50 percent range
SAO PAULO, April 7 Brazil's securities watchdog CVM revoked on Friday the suspension of airline Azul SA's initial public offering (IPO), according to a statement.