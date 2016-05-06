BDO declines to replace PwC at Brazil's Oi restructuring case
SAO PAULO, April 7 Accounting firm BDO declined to replace PriceWaterhouseCoopers in the in-court restructuring of Brazilian carrier Oi SA, BDO said in a statement on Friday.
May 6 Csi Compressco Lp :
* CSI Compressco Lp announces first quarter 2016 results
* Q1 revenue $81.7 million versus I/B/E/S view $88.3 million
* Csi compressco lp qtrly loss per common unit $3.11
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.06, revenue view $88.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Possible due to current market conditions, will not be in compliance with one of the financial covenants as of september 30, 2016
* Anticipate that will be able to close on the amendments to convenants by end of may
* Csi compressco lp says now narrow 2016 capital expenditure to lower end of range, $20 million to $25 million
* In advanced discussions with bank group to amend financial covenants and otherwise amend our credit facility Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Ashe Capital Management reports 10.15 pct passive stake in Appfolio Inc as of March 31 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2o7dSdz) Further company coverage: