BDO declines to replace PwC at Brazil's Oi restructuring case
SAO PAULO, April 7 Accounting firm BDO declined to replace PriceWaterhouseCoopers in the in-court restructuring of Brazilian carrier Oi SA, BDO said in a statement on Friday.
May 6 Caredx Inc
* Caredx, inc. Reports first quarter 2016 financial results
* Q1 non-gaap loss per share $0.37
* Q1 loss per share $0.81
* Q1 revenue $6.6 million versus i/b/e/s view $7 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.31 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees fy 2016 revenue $40 million to $42 million
* For full year 2016, expect revenue to grow by low- to mid-single digits on a pro forma basis
* Fy2016 revenue view $37.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Ashe Capital Management reports 10.15 pct passive stake in Appfolio Inc as of March 31 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2o7dSdz) Further company coverage: