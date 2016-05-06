May 6 Caredx Inc

* Caredx, inc. Reports first quarter 2016 financial results

* Q1 non-gaap loss per share $0.37

* Q1 loss per share $0.81

* Q1 revenue $6.6 million versus i/b/e/s view $7 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.31 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees fy 2016 revenue $40 million to $42 million

* For full year 2016, expect revenue to grow by low- to mid-single digits on a pro forma basis

* Fy2016 revenue view $37.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S