May 6 Air Products And Chemicals Inc

* Air products to sell performance materials division of its materials technologies segment to evonik for $3.8 billion

* Also intends to spin-off electronic materials division to shareholders as separate public company, called versum materials

* Says will continue to evaluate whether debt and equity market conditions are favorable for a tax-free spin-off

* Says evonik intends to continue to run pmd from allentown, pennsylvania

* Sale of pmd is expected to close before end of 2016

* Intends to spin-off electronic materials division of its materials technologies segment to shareholders as versum materials

* On track to separate emd by end of september 2016

* Currently intend to spin-off emd as a new, world-class public company named versum materials

* Deal price to be paid in cash

* Guillermo novo will be ceo of new company, and ghasemi will be non-executive chairman of versum materials