BRIEF-Ashe Capital reports 10.15 pct passive stake in Appfolio
* Ashe Capital Management reports 10.15 pct passive stake in Appfolio Inc as of March 31 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2o7dSdz) Further company coverage:
May 6 Air Products And Chemicals Inc
* Air products to sell performance materials division of its materials technologies segment to evonik for $3.8 billion
* Also intends to spin-off electronic materials division to shareholders as separate public company, called versum materials
* Says will continue to evaluate whether debt and equity market conditions are favorable for a tax-free spin-off
* Says evonik intends to continue to run pmd from allentown, pennsylvania
* Sale of pmd is expected to close before end of 2016
* Intends to spin-off electronic materials division of its materials technologies segment to shareholders as versum materials
* On track to separate emd by end of september 2016
* Currently intend to spin-off emd as a new, world-class public company named versum materials
* Deal price to be paid in cash
* Guillermo novo will be ceo of new company, and ghasemi will be non-executive chairman of versum materials Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Ashe Capital Management reports 10.15 pct passive stake in Appfolio Inc as of March 31 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2o7dSdz) Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO, April 7 Brazil's securities watchdog CVM revoked on Friday the suspension of airline Azul SA's initial public offering (IPO), according to a statement.