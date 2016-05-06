BRIEF-Ashe Capital reports 10.15 pct passive stake in Appfolio
* Ashe Capital Management reports 10.15 pct passive stake in Appfolio Inc as of March 31 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2o7dSdz) Further company coverage:
May 6 Telephone And Data Systems Inc
* Tds reports first quarter 2016 results
* Q1 revenue $1.243 billion versus i/b/e/s view $1.26 billion
* Qtrly earnings per share $0.07
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $0.23, revenue view $5.16 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Telephone and data systems inc says 2016 guidance reaffirmed
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.10 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Ashe Capital Management reports 10.15 pct passive stake in Appfolio Inc as of March 31 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2o7dSdz) Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO, April 7 Brazil's securities watchdog CVM revoked on Friday the suspension of airline Azul SA's initial public offering (IPO), according to a statement.