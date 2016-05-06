May 6 Telephone And Data Systems Inc

* Tds reports first quarter 2016 results

* Q1 revenue $1.243 billion versus i/b/e/s view $1.26 billion

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.07

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $0.23, revenue view $5.16 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Telephone and data systems inc says 2016 guidance reaffirmed

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.10 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)