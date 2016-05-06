BRIEF-Ashe Capital reports 10.15 pct passive stake in Appfolio
* Ashe Capital Management reports 10.15 pct passive stake in Appfolio Inc as of March 31 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2o7dSdz) Further company coverage:
May 6 United States Cellular Corp
* u.s. Cellular reports first quarter 2016 results
* Q1 revenue $958 million versus i/b/e/s view $975.5 million
* u.s. Cellular's current estimates of full-year 2016 results are unchanged from previous estimates
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.26 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $0.63, revenue view $3.97 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly postpaid arpu $48.13 versus $51.46
* Qtrly prepaid arpu $35.51 versus $35.54 last quarter
* Qtrly earnings per share $0.10 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Ashe Capital Management reports 10.15 pct passive stake in Appfolio Inc as of March 31 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2o7dSdz) Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO, April 7 Brazil's securities watchdog CVM revoked on Friday the suspension of airline Azul SA's initial public offering (IPO), according to a statement.