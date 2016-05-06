May 6 United States Cellular Corp

* u.s. Cellular reports first quarter 2016 results

* Q1 revenue $958 million versus i/b/e/s view $975.5 million

* u.s. Cellular's current estimates of full-year 2016 results are unchanged from previous estimates

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.26 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $0.63, revenue view $3.97 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly postpaid arpu $48.13 versus $51.46

* Qtrly prepaid arpu $35.51 versus $35.54 last quarter

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.10