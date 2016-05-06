May 6 Pricesmart Inc

* Pricesmart announces april sales

* April sales rose 9.2 percent to $226.6 million

* Excluding 6 warehouse clubs in colombia, april comparable warehouse sales increased 3.5%

* April comparable sales for 36 warehouse clubs open at least 13 1/2 full months increased 0.7%

* Comparable warehouse sales were negatively impacted by devaluation of colombian peso from year ago period