BRIEF-Ashe Capital reports 10.15 pct passive stake in Appfolio
* Ashe Capital Management reports 10.15 pct passive stake in Appfolio Inc as of March 31 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2o7dSdz) Further company coverage:
May 6 Pricesmart Inc
* Pricesmart announces april sales
* April sales rose 9.2 percent to $226.6 million
* Excluding 6 warehouse clubs in colombia, april comparable warehouse sales increased 3.5%
* April comparable sales for 36 warehouse clubs open at least 13 1/2 full months increased 0.7%
* Comparable warehouse sales were negatively impacted by devaluation of colombian peso from year ago period Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Ashe Capital Management reports 10.15 pct passive stake in Appfolio Inc as of March 31 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2o7dSdz) Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO, April 7 Brazil's securities watchdog CVM revoked on Friday the suspension of airline Azul SA's initial public offering (IPO), according to a statement.