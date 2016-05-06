BRIEF-Ashe Capital reports 10.15 pct passive stake in Appfolio
* Ashe Capital Management reports 10.15 pct passive stake in Appfolio Inc as of March 31 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2o7dSdz) Further company coverage:
May 6 Koppers Holdings Inc
* Koppers holdings inc. Reports first quarter 2016 results
* Q1 sales fell 12.8 percent to $346.8 million
* Sees fy 2016 adjusted earnings per share $1.85 to $2.10
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.28
* Q1 loss per share $0.06
* Sees fy 2016 sales about $1.5 billion
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.09 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Says continues to expect capital expenditures to be $40 to $45 million in 2016
* Says company maintains its targeted range of $85 to $110 million debt reduction in 2016
* Sees 2016 adjusted ebitda anticipated to be in range of $160 to $168 million
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $1.90, revenue view $1.51 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.09, revenue view $364.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
SAO PAULO, April 7 Brazil's securities watchdog CVM revoked on Friday the suspension of airline Azul SA's initial public offering (IPO), according to a statement.