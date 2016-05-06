BRIEF-Ashe Capital reports 10.15 pct passive stake in Appfolio
* Ashe Capital Management reports 10.15 pct passive stake in Appfolio Inc as of March 31 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2o7dSdz) Further company coverage:
May 6 Pharmerica Corp :
* Pharmerica reports first quarter 2016 results
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.45
* Q1 earnings per share $0.13
* Q1 revenue $524.5 million versus I/B/E/S view $509.5 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.43 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees FY 2016 adjusted earnings per share $1.95 to $2.05
* Sees FY 2016 revenue $2.125 billion to $2.15 billion
* Reaffirms annual 2016 guidance
* FY 2016 earnings per share view $2.01, revenue view $2.13 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
SAO PAULO, April 7 Brazil's securities watchdog CVM revoked on Friday the suspension of airline Azul SA's initial public offering (IPO), according to a statement.