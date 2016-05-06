BRIEF-Ashe Capital reports 10.15 pct passive stake in Appfolio
* Ashe Capital Management reports 10.15 pct passive stake in Appfolio Inc as of March 31 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2o7dSdz) Further company coverage:
May 6 Exelon Corp :
* Exelon announces first quarter 2016 results
* Qtrly diluted earnings per share $0.19
* Q1 adjusted non-GAAP operating earnings per share $0.68
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.68 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* To retire economically challenged Clinton and quad cities nuclear plants in Illinois on June 1, 2017 and June 1, 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
SAO PAULO, April 7 Brazil's securities watchdog CVM revoked on Friday the suspension of airline Azul SA's initial public offering (IPO), according to a statement.