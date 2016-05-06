May 6 Exelon Corp :

* Exelon announces first quarter 2016 results

* Qtrly diluted earnings per share $0.19

* Q1 adjusted non-GAAP operating earnings per share $0.68

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.68 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* To retire economically challenged Clinton and quad cities nuclear plants in Illinois on June 1, 2017 and June 1, 2018