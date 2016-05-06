BRIEF-Ashe Capital reports 10.15 pct passive stake in Appfolio
* Ashe Capital Management reports 10.15 pct passive stake in Appfolio Inc as of March 31 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2o7dSdz) Further company coverage:
May 6 Mast Therapeutics Inc
* Mast therapeutics reports first quarter 2016 financial results and recent highlights
* Q1 loss per share $0.06
* Q1 loss per share $0.06

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.06 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
SAO PAULO, April 7 Brazil's securities watchdog CVM revoked on Friday the suspension of airline Azul SA's initial public offering (IPO), according to a statement.