BRIEF-Ashe Capital reports 10.15 pct passive stake in Appfolio
* Ashe Capital Management reports 10.15 pct passive stake in Appfolio Inc as of March 31 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2o7dSdz) Further company coverage:
May 6 Pope Resources A Delaware Lp
* Pope resources reports first quarter loss of $1.0 million
* Q1 revenue $11.1 million
* Average realized log price per thousand board feet (mbf) was $591 in q1 2016 compared to $609 per mbf in q1 2015,
* Expect our 2016 harvest volume to be between 83 and 90 mmbf Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +1-646-223-8780)
SAO PAULO, April 7 Brazil's securities watchdog CVM revoked on Friday the suspension of airline Azul SA's initial public offering (IPO), according to a statement.