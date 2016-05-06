May 6 PDC Energy Inc :

* PDC Energy reports 2016 first quarter financial and operating results; Production increase of 58% to 4.6 million barrels of oil equivalent

* Q1 loss per share $1.72

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.11 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly daily production of 50,216 barrels of oil equivalent

* Says "On track for a very solid first half of 2016"

* Qtrly total revenues $90.8 million versus $144.6 million

* Qtrly crude oil production of 20,965 barrels ("bbls") per day, a 44% increase year-over-year

* Qtrly production of 4.6 million barrels of oil equivalent ("mmboe"), a 58% increase year-over-year

* Says "expect to meet both our capital and production full-year guidance"

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.11, revenue view $151.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S