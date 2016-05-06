BRIEF-Ashe Capital reports 10.15 pct passive stake in Appfolio
* Ashe Capital Management reports 10.15 pct passive stake in Appfolio Inc as of March 31 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2o7dSdz) Further company coverage:
May 6 Energy Fuels Announces Q1
* 2016 results
* Qtrly loss per share $0.19
* In 2017, expects to have existing inventory or expected production to meet all commitments to sell 620,000 pounds of uranium
* Q1 revenue $18 million
* Energy fuels inc says maintaining previous guidance of 950,000 total pounds of uranium recovery in 2016
* For 2016, company forecasts sales under its existing long-term contracts to total approximately 550,000 pounds of u 3 o 8
* Average sales price under company's long-term contracts is expected to be higher in 2016 versus 2015 levels
* Expects to recover approximately 950,000 pounds of u 3 o 8 for year ending december 31, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
SAO PAULO, April 7 Brazil's securities watchdog CVM revoked on Friday the suspension of airline Azul SA's initial public offering (IPO), according to a statement.