May 6 Energy Fuels Announces Q1

* 2016 results

* Qtrly loss per share $0.19

* In 2017, expects to have existing inventory or expected production to meet all commitments to sell 620,000 pounds of uranium

* Q1 revenue $18 million

* Energy fuels inc says maintaining previous guidance of 950,000 total pounds of uranium recovery in 2016

* For 2016, company forecasts sales under its existing long-term contracts to total approximately 550,000 pounds of u 3 o 8

* Average sales price under company's long-term contracts is expected to be higher in 2016 versus 2015 levels

* Expects to recover approximately 950,000 pounds of u 3 o 8 for year ending december 31, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)