May 6 Cifc Llc

* Cifc llc announces first quarter of 2016 results and a quarterly distribution of $0.25

* Fee earning aum was $14.0 billion as of march 31, 2016, which is approximately same as march 31, 2015 and december 31, 2015.

* Qtrly eni after taxes per share $0.27

* Qtrly gaap earnings per share $0.17