BRIEF-Ashe Capital reports 10.15 pct passive stake in Appfolio
* Ashe Capital Management reports 10.15 pct passive stake in Appfolio Inc as of March 31 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2o7dSdz) Further company coverage:
May 6 Cifc Llc
* Cifc llc announces first quarter of 2016 results and a quarterly distribution of $0.25
* Fee earning aum was $14.0 billion as of march 31, 2016, which is approximately same as march 31, 2015 and december 31, 2015.
* Qtrly eni after taxes per share $0.27
* Qtrly gaap earnings per share $0.17 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
SAO PAULO, April 7 Brazil's securities watchdog CVM revoked on Friday the suspension of airline Azul SA's initial public offering (IPO), according to a statement.