BRIEF-Ashe Capital reports 10.15 pct passive stake in Appfolio
Ashe Capital Management reports 10.15 pct passive stake in Appfolio Inc as of March 31 - SEC filing
May 6 Shoretel Inc
* Shoretel authorizes $20 million share repurchase program
* Company expects share purchase will occur over next 12 months
Company expects share purchase will occur over next 12 months

Expects to fund program using a combination of company's cash on hand and cash generated from operations
SAO PAULO, April 7 Brazil's securities watchdog CVM revoked on Friday the suspension of airline Azul SA's initial public offering (IPO), according to a statement.