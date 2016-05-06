BRIEF-Ashe Capital reports 10.15 pct passive stake in Appfolio
* Ashe Capital Management reports 10.15 pct passive stake in Appfolio Inc as of March 31 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2o7dSdz) Further company coverage:
May 6 Dorel Industries Inc
* Dorel reports improved first quarter 2016 results
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.60
* Q1 earnings per share $0.51
* Q1 revenue fell 2.9 percent to $645.9 million
* Dorel industries inc sees "much better" 2016 with organic sales growth in all markets except china
* Second quarter will not q2 will not exceed prior year for juvenile segment
SAO PAULO, April 7 Brazil's securities watchdog CVM revoked on Friday the suspension of airline Azul SA's initial public offering (IPO), according to a statement.