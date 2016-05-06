BRIEF-Ashe Capital reports 10.15 pct passive stake in Appfolio
* Ashe Capital Management reports 10.15 pct passive stake in Appfolio Inc as of March 31 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2o7dSdz) Further company coverage:
May 6 Nq Mobile Inc
* Nq mobile inc. Provides an update on the fl mobile divestment
* Company expects to receive 80% of total consideration, or rmb525.2 million , within 15 business days from date of agreement
* Remaining 20% of total consideration, or rmb131.3 million , will be received by company before september 30, 2016
* Jinxin hengrui will acquire 13.13% equity interest in fl mobile jiutian technology co., ltd for of rmb656.5 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
SAO PAULO, April 7 Brazil's securities watchdog CVM revoked on Friday the suspension of airline Azul SA's initial public offering (IPO), according to a statement.