May 6 Nq Mobile Inc

* Nq mobile inc. Provides an update on the fl mobile divestment

* Company expects to receive 80% of total consideration, or rmb525.2 million , within 15 business days from date of agreement

* Remaining 20% of total consideration, or rmb131.3 million , will be received by company before september 30, 2016

* Jinxin hengrui will acquire 13.13% equity interest in fl mobile jiutian technology co., ltd for of rmb656.5 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)