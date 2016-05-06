UPDATE 3-Germany's Fresenius in talks to buy generic drugmaker Akorn
April 7 German healthcare group Fresenius SE & Co KGaA said on Friday that it was in talks with the generic drugmaker Akorn Inc for a potential takeover.
May 6 Carmanah Technologies Corp Pre Amalgamation
* Carmanah reports first quarter 2016 fiscal results
* Q1 revenue $19.4 million versus i/b/e/s view $19.6 million
* Carmanah technologies corp qtrly net income $1.7 million versus $30, 000
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.04, revenue view $19.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
April 7 German healthcare group Fresenius SE & Co KGaA said on Friday that it was in talks with the generic drugmaker Akorn Inc for a potential takeover.
BUENOS AIRES, April 7 A general strike in Argentina on Thursday that brought transportation to a standstill cost the flagship carrier Aerolineas Argentinas around 120 million pesos ($7.83 million), the company's chief executive, Mario Dell'Acqua, said on Friday.