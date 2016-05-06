May 6 IGM Financial Inc :

* IGM Financial Inc reports first quarter earnings

* Q1 earnings per share C$0.69

* Q1 earnings per share view C$0.72 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly revenue $722.8 million versus $760.9 million

* Q1 revenue view C$737.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Total assets under management at march 31, 2016 were $132.9 billion compared to $148.4 billion at march 31, 2015

* Total assets under management at march 31, 2016 were $132.9 billion compared to $148.4 billion at march 31, 2015