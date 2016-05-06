UPDATE 3-Germany's Fresenius in talks to buy generic drugmaker Akorn
April 7 German healthcare group Fresenius SE & Co KGaA said on Friday that it was in talks with the generic drugmaker Akorn Inc for a potential takeover.
May 6 Marriott International Inc
* Marriott international announces 20 percent increase in cash dividend
* Increases quarterly cash dividend by 20 percent to $0.30per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)
April 7 German healthcare group Fresenius SE & Co KGaA said on Friday that it was in talks with the generic drugmaker Akorn Inc for a potential takeover.
BUENOS AIRES, April 7 A general strike in Argentina on Thursday that brought transportation to a standstill cost the flagship carrier Aerolineas Argentinas around 120 million pesos ($7.83 million), the company's chief executive, Mario Dell'Acqua, said on Friday.