Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
April 7 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
May 6 Berkshire Hathaway Inc
* Berkshire Hathaway Inc News release
* At march 31, 2016, our book value had increased by 1.2% since yearend 2015 to $157,369 per class a equivalent share
* Qtrly operating earnings per class a equivalent share $2,274
* Berkshire hathaway inc says qtrly net earnings per class a equivalent share $3,401 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780; )
April 7 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
* Fresenius said to weigh a bid for U.S. generics maker Akorn - Bloomberg Source text: http://bit.ly/2nM2sKg