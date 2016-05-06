May 6 Ashford Hospitality Prime Inc :
* Ashford Prime provides update on initiatives to enhance
stockholder value
* Has signed a non-binding letter of intent to sell Marriott
Courtyard Seattle downtown
* Transaction is subject to signing of definitive
documentation and other customary closing conditions
* Contemplated that Mr. Monty J. Bennett , current chief
executive officer, would continue to serve as chairman of board
* Board anticipates that a new CEO and new independent
directors would join co after annual meeting on June 10
* Announced strategy to commence sale process for up to four
hotels,
* Board of Ashford Prime is seeking to appoint a new chief
executive officer
* Anticipates that a CEO would join company after annual
meeting of stockholders on June 10, 2016
