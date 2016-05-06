BRIEF-Penntex Midstream Partners Q4 loss per share $0.18
* Penntex Midstream Partners, Lp reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results
May 6 Adams Resources & Energy Inc :
* Adams Resources announces dividend and first quarter 2016 earnings
* Q1 earnings per share $0.34
* Q1 revenue $250.5 million
* Adams Resources & Energy Inc says experiencing both reduced volumes and unit margins
* Lower crude oil prices curtailed active drilling by suppliers which, in turn, reduced available supplies
* Ultratech,Veeco merger deal termination fee set at $26.5 million - sec filing
* Pernix therapeutics - pernix and gsk had been in arbitration regarding claims related to treximet asset purchase agreement and supply agreement