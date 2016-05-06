May 6 Adams Resources & Energy Inc :

* Adams Resources announces dividend and first quarter 2016 earnings

* Q1 earnings per share $0.34

* Q1 revenue $250.5 million

* Adams Resources & Energy Inc says experiencing both reduced volumes and unit margins

* Lower crude oil prices curtailed active drilling by suppliers which, in turn, reduced available supplies