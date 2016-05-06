BRIEF-Pernix Therapeutics provides update on arbitration
* Pernix therapeutics - pernix and gsk had been in arbitration regarding claims related to treximet asset purchase agreement and supply agreement
May 6 Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust
* CAPREIT reports continued growth and strong operating performance in first quarter of 2016
* Q1 revenue rose 12.9 percent
* Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust qtrly basic normalized funds from operations per unit $0.409
* Natera Inc announces appointment of mike brophy as new chief financial officer
* Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc - signed a $150 million royalty agreement with healthcare royalty partners