May 9 Ensign Energy Services Inc:

* Sets quarterly cash dividend of C$0.12 per share

* Capital expenditures for calendar year 2016 are now targeted at $45.0 million

* For remainder of 2016, company expects to operate internationally at similar utilization levels to those of Q1

* Demand for canadian oilfield services was lower compared to prior quarters due to decrease in oil and natural gas commodity prices

* "oilfield services activity levels in Canada continue to be weak, as had widely been expected"

* Ensign Energy Services Inc reports 2016 first quarter results

* Q1 FFO per share C$0.36

* Q1 revenue C$258.5 million versus i/b/e/s view c$235.9 million

