UPDATE 5-Cleveland police seek man they say broadcast killing on Facebook
April 16 Cleveland police urged a suspect who they said posted video of himself on Facebook killing an elderly man on Sunday to turn himself in to authorities.
May 9 Xcel Energy Inc
* Ongoing 2016 q1 earnings per share were $0.47
* Qtrly total operating revenues $2.77 billion versus $2.96 billion
* Expects to deliver long-term annual eps growth of 4 percent to 6 percent
* Sees to deliver annual dividend increases of 5 percent to 7 percent
* Q1 revenue view $3.00 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Xcel energy first quarter 2016 earnings report
* Reaffirms fy 2016 earnings per share view $2.12 to $2.27 from continuing operations
* Q1 gaap earnings per share $0.47 from continuing operations
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.46 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
April 16 Cleveland police urged a suspect who they said posted video of himself on Facebook killing an elderly man on Sunday to turn himself in to authorities.
* Ant bid hiked by 36 pct to $18 per share, Euronet has bid $15.20