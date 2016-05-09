May 9 Xcel Energy Inc

* Ongoing 2016 q1 earnings per share were $0.47

* Qtrly total operating revenues $2.77 billion versus $2.96 billion

* Expects to deliver long-term annual eps growth of 4 percent to 6 percent

* Sees to deliver annual dividend increases of 5 percent to 7 percent

* Q1 revenue view $3.00 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Xcel energy first quarter 2016 earnings report

* Reaffirms fy 2016 earnings per share view $2.12 to $2.27 from continuing operations

* Q1 gaap earnings per share $0.47 from continuing operations

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.46 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)