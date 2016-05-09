May 9 Pattern Energy Group Inc

* Reaffirms its targeted annual cash available for distribution for 2016 in a range of $125 million to $145 million

* Declared a Q2 dividend of $0.39 per class a common share a 2.4 pct increase over previous quarter's dividend

* Net loss was $29.0 million in Q1 of 2016, compared to $22.1 million in same period last year.

* Qtrly loss per share $0.32

* Pattern energy reports first quarter 2016 financial results

* Q1 revenue $87.6 million versus I/B/E/S view $97.4 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)