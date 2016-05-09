May 9 HCP Inc

* To spin off HCR Manorcare portfolio into independent, publicly-traded REIT

* Spun off company to apply to have its common stock authorized for listing on New York Stock Exchange

* Upon completion of planned spin-off, HCP shareholders will receive shares of Spinco via a pro rata special distribution

* Following completion of spin-off, HCP's portfolio is expected to consist of more than 860 properties

* Number of HCP shares owned by each shareholder will not change as a result of distribution.

* Mark Ordan joins HCP as senior advisor and will become CEO of spun off company upon completion of transaction

* Transaction is expected to be a taxable distribution for U.S. income tax purposes

* Spin-off distribution is generally expected to have the net effect of a tax-free return of capital Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)