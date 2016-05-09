May 9 Pico Holdings Inc

* Qtrly total revenue $69 million versus $45.3 million

* Says as of Mar 31, 2016, UCP's backlog stands at 307 units or $136.2 million compared to 223 units or $82.7 million at Mar 31, 2015

* Pico Holdings, Inc announces results for the first quarter of 2016

* Q1 loss per share $0.29