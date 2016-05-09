UPDATE 5-Cleveland police seek man they say broadcast killing on Facebook
April 16 Cleveland police urged a suspect who they said posted video of himself on Facebook killing an elderly man on Sunday to turn himself in to authorities.
May 9 Hcp Inc
* HCP announces results for quarter ended March 31, 2016 and expands executive leadership team
* Q1 adjusted FFO per share $0.69
* Q1 FFO per share $0.68
* Independent chairman Michael Mckee has been elected executive chairman and will become a member of HCP's executive team
* Justin Hutchens has been promoted to an expanded role as chief investment officer
* Q1 FFO per share view $0.69 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy2016 FFO per share view $2.76 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees for 2016. FFO as adjusted per share to range between $2.77 and $2.83
* Sees for 2016, FAD per share to range between $2.65 and $2.71
* Sees for 2016, EPS to range between $1.80 and $1.86
* Says expect 2016 spp cash NOI to increase between 1.5 pct and 2.5 pct
* Board has approved to spin off HCRMC portfolio of skilled nursing and assisted living assets, as well as other skilled nursing facilities
* Spin-off into an independent publicly-traded REIT
* Sees FY 2016 FFO per share $2.76 to $2.82 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* Ant bid hiked by 36 pct to $18 per share, Euronet has bid $15.20