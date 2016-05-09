UPDATE 5-Cleveland police seek man they say broadcast killing on Facebook
April 16 Cleveland police urged a suspect who they said posted video of himself on Facebook killing an elderly man on Sunday to turn himself in to authorities.
May 9 Easterly Government Properties Inc
* Sees for FY, net income per share - fully diluted basis $0.09 to $0.13
* FY 2016 FFO per share view $1.21 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 FFO per share view $0.30 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Easterly government properties reports first quarter 2016 results
* Q1 adjusted FFO per share $0.29
* Q1 FFO per share $0.30
* Sees FY 2016 FFO per share $1.19 to $1.23 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
April 16 Cleveland police urged a suspect who they said posted video of himself on Facebook killing an elderly man on Sunday to turn himself in to authorities.
* Ant bid hiked by 36 pct to $18 per share, Euronet has bid $15.20